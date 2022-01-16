Advertisement

City Watch: Memphis juvenile missing

City Watch: Memphis juvenile missing
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile, Mia Belski, has been reported missing as of this afternoon.

According to MPD, she was last seen at the 900 block of Dillworth Street in a white pickup truck.

She was last seen wearing a pink tie-dye shirt, a brown jacket, blue jeans with white stars and pink Juicy Couture boots.

If seen, please contact Memphis Police Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

