Advertisement

Colorado officers help deer with head stuck in trash can lid

A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.
A deer in Colorado got its head stuck in a trash can lid.(Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, Colo. (Gray News) – Officials with the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department responded to a deer in need on Friday.

Wildlife officers Katie Doyle and Sean Dodd helped a deer that had a trash can lid stuck around its head.

Pictures of the deer were posted on the CPW Northeast region’s Twitter account.

The lid had a hole in it which was probably being used for a recycling or feed container, according to the CPW.

The officers who found the animal were able to remove the lid and set it free.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tarleton Ave.
Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say
Emily and Christopher Crase
Two endangered Pigeon Forge children found safe
Snow impacts Saturday into Sunday evening.
Light scattered rain will move through today
Missing three-year-old, Noah Clare
Family of Noah Clare looking to change Tennessee AMBER Alerts
Evening snowfall peaks with 80% coverage.
Rainy to wintry system moving through today, First Alert until Monday morning

Latest News

Summit Towers residents return home
Summit Towers residents return home
No suspects have been arrested or charged, according to officials.
Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say
Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6, TBI officials said.
Tennessee Silver Alert issued for Cocke County woman
Vehicles navigate hazardous driving conditions along Interstate 85/40 as a winter storm moves...
Snow, ice blasts through South with powerful winter storm
Interstate 75 in Campbell County has come to a standstill as snow wreaks havoc near the...
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”