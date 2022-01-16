East Tennessee road conditions as wintry mix moves through

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect until Monday morning due to a wintry system moving through the region. Rain moved in and kicked off a change to sleet and snow in the higher elevations Sunday morning. Moving forward, more rain continues in the Valley, but that changes to sleet and snow as it moves around our area, slowly sliding into the lower elevations.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

TDOT pre-treated roads were north of I-40 Friday preparing for the winter weather. Officials offered advice to drivers who plan to be on the roads this weekend.

Community Relations Officer, Mark Nagi, said, “Make sure your car is in proper working order. Make sure you’ve got a full tank of gas just in case you get significant backups somewhere that you can keep the heat running in your car.”

The best way to stay safe on winter weather days, according to Nagi, is to stay off the roads altogether. This allows TDOT to go on the roads and make sure they’re clear for people the following days.

Knox County

Knox Co. officials said they’ve already put out 40,000 gallons of brine on primary and secondary roads in the county. Crews will also be out Sunday during the day and at night.

Morristown

The Morristown Police Department said roads were becoming slick and there had been reports of vehicles sliding off of the roadway Sunday morning.

“Please use caution this morning if you must travel,” MPD said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said that Little River Road from the Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye is closed.

The Cades Cove Loop Road and U.S. Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC are also closed due to high winds and winter weather, according to a tweet from the park. Laurel Creek Road has reopened as of Sunday morning.

Monroe County

TDOT said that patches of snow and ice have been reported in Monroe County near the TN/NC line.

Sevier County

Sevier County Electric company officials are prepping for this weekend’s weather, following over 30,000 outages as a result. It took almost a week for all of those to be restored; therefore, outage crews hope they can prepare better this time.

Campbell County

The Campbell County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security said it was snowing in Caryville at around 8:15 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.