Free concert honoring legacy of civil rights icon to be held

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A concert will be held Sunday afternoon to celebrate the legacy of late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Commission will present ‘Night with The Arts: A Concert in Celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’

The concert will occur at the Tennessee Theatre on Sunday, Jan. 16, at 6:00 p.m. It is free and open to the public, according to a news release.

“It is a joy and an honor for the KSO to perform as part of our community’s annual commemoration of Dr. King’s heroic legacy, and we are particularly grateful to celebrate Knoxville’s Commemorative Commission with music in the organization’s 40th anniversary year,” KSO Music Director Aram Demirjian said.

A release said that Demirjian would lead the Symphony in an evening of music written by composers such as Scott Joplin, Florence Price and Valerie Coleman. The MLK Celebration Choir will join KSO to perform certain songs.

Free parking will be available after 6:00 p.m. in the State Street parking garage, officials said.

According to the Tennessee Theatre website, the event requires all audience members to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test before admission. More information can be found on the theatre’s site.

