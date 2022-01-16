Knoxville Fire Department responds to Cedar Ridge apartment fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 610 Sunbeam Lane before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

The first engine on scene quickly put the fire out and surrounding apartments had minor smoke damage, according to Wilbanks.

“Unfortunately, this fire was started due to an unattended candle near a couch,” said Wilbanks. “The apartment itself did sustain significant damage.”

No one was injured and the residents were able to relocate with family.

