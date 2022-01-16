Advertisement

Knoxville Fire Department responds to Cedar Ridge apartment fire

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at the Cedar Ridge Apartments on Sunday afternoon, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.
Knoxville Fire Department firefighters responded to the complex just before 4 p.m.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 4:52 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the Knoxville Fire Department responded to an apartment fire at 610 Sunbeam Lane before 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon, according to KFD Spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

The first engine on scene quickly put the fire out and surrounding apartments had minor smoke damage, according to Wilbanks.

“Unfortunately, this fire was started due to an unattended candle near a couch,” said Wilbanks. “The apartment itself did sustain significant damage.”

No one was injured and the residents were able to relocate with family.

