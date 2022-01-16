Rainy to wintry system moving through today, First Alert until Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rain moved in, and kicked off a change to sleet and snow in the higher elevations Sunday morning. Moving forward, more rain continues in the Valley, but that change to sleet and snow moves around our area, slowly sliding into the lower elevations.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Temperatures are cooling closer to 30 in the higher elevations, meanwhile the Valley is in the mid to upper 30s to start Sunday. Our First Alert Weather Day as rain transitions on and off into a rain/snow mix, sleet, and snow for the higher elevations this morning. There could be some brief sticking of snow on the Cumberland Plateau early, but some of that can be lost to the back and forth precipitation types. Sticking will begin early Sunday only in the Smoky Mountains.

Sunday in the Valley temperatures are in the mid to upper 30s most of the day. Meanwhile the Smokies stay cold enough for all snow, but the Plateau across the Tennessee, Kentucky line can have a back and forth of rain, sleet, and snow all day today.

That’s why this snowfall potential is the total for the “event” by Monday morning.

Snowfall potential through Sunday night (WVLT)

If you’re wondering whether to travel Sunday, traffic is likely to be slowed off and on. This is all dependent on how comfortable you feel driving in snow and sleet. Also, this is a regional system with bands of rain to snow impacting half a dozen states at the same time.

LOOKING AHEAD

By Monday morning, patchy ice is a concern no matter how much snow you have on the ground, as temperatures drop to around 26 degrees..

Martin Luther King Junior Day (Monday) will be very chilly. You can expect temperatures near freezing or below for much of the parade in Knoxville. We could still see some light flurries and snow showers throughout the morning on Monday. Clouds look to stick around as well with highs near 36 degrees.

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday. We will be really chilly Tuesday morning with some in the teens, but warm back up into the 40s by the afternoon hours.

Another front arrives Wednesday bringing us some rain and potentially a rain/snow mix overnight into early Thursday. It looks like that front could really cool us off Friday into Saturday.

Saturday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

