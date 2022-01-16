Two endangered Pigeon Forge children found safe

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an Endangered Child Alert for two children missing from Pigeon Forge Friday. The two missing children, identified as Emily Crase, 12, and Christopher Crase, 16, were found safe Saturday.

The two were last seen driving in a dark gray 2014 Chrysler Town and Country van with TN tag DVC393 in Washington County at around 1:15 a.m. Saturday morning before being found. Pigeon Forge Police Department said that the van belonged to their grandmother and they had taken it without permission.

Stock Chrysler Town and Country van (TBI)

