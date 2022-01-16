Wintry mess continues this evening, slick roads likely Monday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain, sleet, snow mess continues tonight and so does our WVLT First Alert Weather Day. After dark, most of us will switch over to snow and see more of that snow accumulate.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The back and forth of rain to snow continues this evening, especially for the Valley. We’ll start to see more snowfall after sunset, and that is when we will likely see more of the snow stick to the ground. That’s why this snowfall potential is the total for the “event” by Monday morning. We are already seeing that snow stick along the Plateau and up towards the Kentucky/Tennessee line.

Snowfall potential through Sunday night (WVLT)

Temperatures will drop to 26 by Monday morning. So whatever does fall could freeze over by the morning commute. The snow, sleet, or puddles of rain will likely create slick roads Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Martin Luther King Junior Day (Monday) will be very chilly. You can expect temperatures near freezing or below for much of the parade in Knoxville. We could still see some light flurries and snow showers throughout the morning on Monday. Clouds look to stick around as well with highs near 34 degrees. The light snow showers won’t accumulate much snow, but some of us could pick up another 0.5″ to 2″ in the higher elevations.

Light snow showers Monday (WVLT)

Sunshine finally returns on Tuesday. We will be really chilly Tuesday morning with some in the teens, but warm back up into the 40s by the afternoon hours.

Another front arrives Wednesday bringing us some rain and potentially a rain/snow mix overnight into early Thursday. It looks like that front could really cool us off Friday into Saturday.

Sunday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

