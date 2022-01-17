Bands of snow will move through this morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bands of light snow are rotating through the area this morning, but what you’ll notice more will be just how cold it is.

WHAT TO EXPECT

These bands of snow will reduce visibilities for anyone moving early on this MLK holiday. An additional tenth to quarter of an inch is possible for accumulations. Overall, make sure you dress warm as the winds will take a big bite out of the actual temperature. It’ll feel like the teens for most of the morning.

Isolated lingering flurries will be with us this afternoon. (WVLT)

By the afternoon the snow tapers off to just a flurry or two but only about a high of 34.

Tonight a few lingering flurries, otherwise clearing to a partly cloudy sky and temperatures near 23 by daybreak on Tuesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sandwiched between two systems, Tuesday will be the clearest day of the week with mostly sunny skies and a warmer high of 44. It’s the day we’ll get a little break and peace.

The front that arrives Wednesday brings us some rain and potentially a rain/snow mix overnight into early Thursday. It looks like that front could really cool us off Friday into Saturday.

More rounds of rain and snow will be with us Wednesday into Thursday. (WVLT)

