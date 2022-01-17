Blount Co. MLK celebrations canceled due to weather
Both the program and march will be postponed.
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hosted in Maryville will be canceled due to weather.
The Blount County MLK Celebration March, which was initially scheduled for today at 12:45 p.m. and the program at 2:00 p.m., has been canceled, according to event officials.
