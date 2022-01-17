Blount Co. MLK celebrations canceled due to weather

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hosted in Maryville will be canceled due to weather.

The Blount County MLK Celebration March, which was initially scheduled for today at 12:45 p.m. and the program at 2:00 p.m., has been canceled, according to event officials.

Due to the inclement weather and safety concerns, all MLK celebration activities scheduled for today have been postponed. Details will be announced soon. Posted by Blount County MLK Celebration on Monday, January 17, 2022

