Blount Co. MLK celebrations canceled due to weather

Both the program and march will be postponed.
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the world — dedicated his life to achieving racial equality, a goal he said was inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war.(Source: Universal News Reel via CNN)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Celebrations in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. hosted in Maryville will be canceled due to weather.

The Blount County MLK Celebration March, which was initially scheduled for today at 12:45 p.m. and the program at 2:00 p.m., has been canceled, according to event officials.

Due to the inclement weather and safety concerns, all MLK celebration activities scheduled for today have been postponed. Details will be announced soon.

Posted by Blount County MLK Celebration on Monday, January 17, 2022

