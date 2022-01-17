Campbell Co. road crews clear and re-clear hundreds of miles

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sixteen Campbell County Highway Department snow plow and salt crews have worked since Thursday to prepare and treat the roads. One of the workers, Michael Smith, said more than 750 miles of county roads were cleared multiple times due to the precipitation not slowing down.

“We’ve cleared it [Pinecrest Road] off about four times this morning already. And it’s still--once we get it cleared off, it comes right back, but we’re going to work till we get it cleared,” said Smith.

He said the snow would melt, then re-freeze since temperatures remained below freezing on Monday. Then it would snow again, then stop for them to clear it. Then it would snow more.

“Soon as it hits, it sticks,” said Smith. “It’s pretty tough.”

More than a dozen snow plows/salt trucks treating the roads in Campbell County. They’re working around the clock to get the roads back to normal. Because snow is still lightly falling they’re having to go over the same roads 4, 5, and 6 times. @WVLTWeather @wvlt pic.twitter.com/8chtZOMUco — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 17, 2022

He treated the roads to help people get out of their homes, knowing they had work, school and more to get to.

“A lot of elderly people live down in here. A lot of them got doctors’ appointments and stuff, and we don’t want them to miss those,” Smith said.

He hadn’t slept nor gone to his home in days but wanted to do his part to help people to get where they needed to be.

Campbell County Road Conditions: Crews work around the clock salting and plowing roads. Latest road conditions: https://bit.ly/3nyeg4A Posted by WVLT on Monday, January 17, 2022

“I know a lot of people get frustrated. They see one road clear and one road not clear, but trust me, we’re trying all we can do to get it done,” Smith said.

Smith said crews would continue to work overnight Monday and into Tuesday morning since temperatures would remain frigid.

