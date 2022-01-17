How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A WVLT First Alert Weather Day is in effect until Monday morning due to a wintry system moving through the region. The region saw snow and ice Sunday, which wreaked havoc on many East Tennessee Roads. Moving forward Monday, bands of light snow are rotating through the area, but what you’ll notice more will be just how cold it is. Many agencies are warning of black ice amid the dangerously low temperatures.

Stay up to date with the latest road conditions/closings here:

Anderson County

TDOT said that crews were plowing the county line to the TN/KY state line.

Blount County

Officials with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office released an update on road conditions Monday morning. They advised extreme caution and asked people to stay home unless absolutely necessary.

“Students are out of school, and many people do not have to work today because of the holiday,” BCSO officials said. “If you do not have to venture out this morning, please try to wait until road conditions improve.”

Campbell County

Knoxville THP Trooper Wiser said that both north and south lanes from mile marker 135 to the Kentucky state line were covered with snow Sunday.

TDOT officials closed I-75 North in Campbell County briefly. The interstate is now open, but TDOT is not recommending travel.

Claiborne County

Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management Homeland Security said that roads in the county were “extremely hazardous.”

“Please limit travel,” officials said.

Cocke County

The Cocke County Emergency Management Agency said that roads in the county were, “too dangerous for travel.”

“Please, unless you absolutely MUST travel, stay where you are,” officials said. “Those that must travel, please take it slow and easy.”

TDOT said that crews were out in the county.

Cumberland County

The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency said that road conditions were beginning to deteriorate in the west portion of the county Sunday. Shortly after, multiple accidents occurred.

A semi-truck turned sideways on I-40 East just East of Crossville around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Traffic was stopped. Officials later closed the interstate completely.

Officials have asked travelers to avoid travel if possible.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The Great Smoky Mountains National Park said that Little River Road is closed from the Sugarland Visitor Center to the Townsend Wye.

The Cades Cove Loop Road and U.S. Hwy 441/Newfound Gap Rd from Gatlinburg TN to Cherokee NC are also closed due to high winds and winter weather, according to a tweet from the park. Laurel Creek Road reopened Sunday morning but has since been closed again.

Park officials warned travelers to use caution in the 2500 block of Big River Overlook off Boyds Creek due to power lines hanging over the roadway. Sevier County Electric Service has been notified.

Cherokee Orchard Road and the Gatlinburg Bypass have also been closed as of Monday morning.

Hamblen County

The Morristown Police Department said roads were passable Monday morning if caution was used. Secondary roads are likely covered, officials said.

“Please use caution this morning if you must travel,” MPD said.

Jefferson County

Jefferson County advised that roadways could be slick and black ice is possible.

Knox County

Knox Co. officials said they’ve already put out 40,000 gallons of brine on primary and secondary roads in the county.

The Knoxville Police Department said Monday that black ice might be present on roads following the snow the area saw Sunday.

“Use caution while on the roads and, if you must travel, allow for extra time to get to your destination,” KPD said.

Loudon County

Loudon County officials are prepping for winter road conditions. Loudon County Sheriff’s Office officials announced that they would only be responding to the following emergencies:

Crashes involving injuries

Crashes where a roadway is blocked and vehicles are unable to be moved

In-progress emergency calls where life or property is at risk

They also said stranded vehicles should call a towing company directly.

“If you’re involved in a non-injury crash, and your vehicle(s) are drivable, please swap information and insurance information with any other parties involved and contact your insurance company tomorrow. If they require a report, you may call our non-emergency dispatch number at (865) 458-9081 tomorrow once operations have and are expected to return to normal,” LCSO officials said.

Monroe County

TDOT said that patches of snow and ice were reported in Monroe County near the TN/NC line.

Roane County

Roane County Office of Emergency Services & Homeland Security said that roads could be slick in the area.

“If you do have to or choose be out, drive slow, allow distance between you and the vehicle in front of you and if you see the road departments out, give them room to work,” officials said.

Sevier County

Sevierville Police Department said that some roads are slick due to slushy conditions. Crews are out working, officials said.

The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency reminded travelers to, “Slow down, and if possible, stay off the roads.”

Tennessee Department of Transportation

TDOT pretreated roads north of I-40 Friday, preparing for the winter weather. Officials offered advice to drivers who plan to be on the roads this weekend.

Community Relations Officer, Mark Nagi, said, “Make sure your car is in proper working order. Make sure you’ve got a full tank of gas just in case you get significant backups somewhere that you can keep the heat running in your car.”

The best way to stay safe on winter weather days, according to Nagi, is to stay off the roads altogether. This allows TDOT to go on the roads and make sure they’re clear for people the following days.

