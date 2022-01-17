Advertisement

KCS closes Tuesday due to staffing challenges related to illness

Knox County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, according to officials with the school system.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools announced the school system will be closed on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the school.

“Due to staffing challenges related to illness, Knox County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022,” the Tweet read. “Central office, maintenance and custodial staff will report as scheduled.”

Officials did not make it clear if the closure is due to COVID-19 or another illness.

