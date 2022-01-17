KCS closes Tuesday due to staffing challenges related to illness
Knox County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, according to officials with the school system.
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools announced the school system will be closed on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the school.
“Due to staffing challenges related to illness, Knox County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022,” the Tweet read. “Central office, maintenance and custodial staff will report as scheduled.”
Officials did not make it clear if the closure is due to COVID-19 or another illness.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.