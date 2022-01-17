KCS closes Tuesday due to staffing challenges related to illness

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with Knox County Schools announced the school system will be closed on Tuesday, according to a tweet from the school.

“Due to staffing challenges related to illness, Knox County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022,” the Tweet read. “Central office, maintenance and custodial staff will report as scheduled.”

Officials did not make it clear if the closure is due to COVID-19 or another illness.

Due to staffing challenges related to illness, Knox County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Central office, maintenance and custodial staff will report as scheduled. pic.twitter.com/HRB66n2AYm — Knox County Schools (@KnoxSchools) January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.