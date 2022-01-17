Police search for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — Police said they are searching for three teens who escaped from a detention facility in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that the group of teens reportedly overpowered a guard at the Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility, Rosewood Youth Academy, Saturday night and left on foot.

A fourth teen who escaped was located early Sunday at a nearby store and taken into custody.

Police said the three still missing are 16-year-old Ervyon Moore, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson and 17-year-old Bryon Reid, according to WVLT’s sister station WSMV. They were wearing blue sweatpants and gray T-shirts provided by the facility.

According to a report from WSMV, other facilities run from Youth Opportunity have also documented other escapees dating back to 2017. A spokesperson reportedly said they would be evaluating how the teens escaped Rosewood.

Police said anyone with information on their location should contact authorities.

