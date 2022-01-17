Advertisement

Police search for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility

Police said anyone with information on their location should contact authorities.
Bruce Johnson, 15; Ervyon Moore, 16; Bryon Reid, 17
Bruce Johnson, 15; Ervyon Moore, 16; Bryon Reid, 17(MNPD)
By Associated Press and Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/AP) — Police said they are searching for three teens who escaped from a detention facility in Nashville.

Metro Nashville Police said in a statement that the group of teens reportedly overpowered a guard at the Youth Opportunity juvenile detention facility, Rosewood Youth Academy, Saturday night and left on foot.

A fourth teen who escaped was located early Sunday at a nearby store and taken into custody.

Police said the three still missing are 16-year-old Ervyon Moore, 15-year-old Bruce Johnson and 17-year-old Bryon Reid, according to WVLT’s sister station WSMV. They were wearing blue sweatpants and gray T-shirts provided by the facility.

According to a report from WSMV, other facilities run from Youth Opportunity have also documented other escapees dating back to 2017. A spokesperson reportedly said they would be evaluating how the teens escaped Rosewood.

Police said anyone with information on their location should contact authorities.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
Tarleton Ave.
Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say
Evening snowfall peaks with 80% coverage.
Rainy to wintry system moving through today, First Alert until Monday morning
Snow sticking
Slick roads likely Monday morning as temperatures drop overnight

Latest News

Summit Towers residents return home
Summit Towers residents return home
Snow in Campbell County
Flurries moving out, cold air stays with us
Martin Luther King Jr. — pastor, civil rights leader, one of the most beloved figures in the...
Blount Co. MLK celebrations canceled due to weather
Flurries come to an end, bitter cold air with us this afternoon
Flurries come to an end, bitter cold air with us this afternoon