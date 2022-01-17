Sunshine returns Tuesday with another rain to snow system quickly approaching

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’ll see a hard freeze overnight which means those slick spots continue Tuesday morning. We’ll thaw out Tuesday afternoon before our next system arrives Wednesday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We could see a few flurries this evening, but overall we’ll dry out. The clouds stick around with temperatures dropping to 23 degrees by Tuesday morning. Those roads that are still wet or slushy will likely be slick Tuesday morning. Black ice is possible on those backroads as well.

We’ll thaw out Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. I think we see more of that sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will get near 44 degrees, so we’ll likely see most of the snow melt. Enjoy Tuesday, because another system quickly arrives on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us some rain and a little rain to snow mix overnight into early Thursday. We’ll be in the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon and quickly drop into the mid-20s by Thursday morning. Don’t expect a lot of snow with this system. Right now it looks like we see mostly rain and some mixing overnight.

That cold front does bring us a big cool down. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday through the weekend. We could also see some light snow showers Friday and Saturday.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

