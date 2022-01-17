Tennessee guardsmen deploy to Kuwait for yearlong mission

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Twenty members of the Tennessee National Guard’s 105th Personnel Company embarked on a yearlong deployment to Kuwait Sunday, Jan. 16.

Human resource specialists based in Nashville will hold most of those traveling to the small country, which borders Iraq and Saudi Arabia. During deployment on Operation Spartan Shield, soldiers from the 105th will provide administrative services to service members traveling throughout the Middle East.

“Our Soldiers will manage the theater gateway, which is the receiving area for all new Soldiers arriving in theater, by maintaining accountability and assisting with administrative actions,” said 1st Lt. Axel Nature, team leader for this deployment. “With service members coming in and out of the area, we will process those personnel and send them to their final destination.”

Although the 105th has over 75 soldiers, 20 were handpicked for the mission held overseas. A news release said five additional members would deploy on a separate mission, Operation Inherent Resolve, next month.

A departure ceremony was held in Nashville Sunday. Soldiers then flew to Texas to finish all training before heading to Kuwait.

“These Soldiers did a great job completing their training, and everyone really came together as a team these past few months,” said Capt. Harold Williams, 105th Commander. “I’m confident they will have a successful mission and come back stronger, both professionally and personally.”

