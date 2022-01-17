Tennessee Silver Alert canceled for Cocke County woman
Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6, TBI officials said.
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the Silver Alert for the missing Cocke County woman.
Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6 and has a medical condition, TBI officials said. Bruce is 5-foot-5-inches, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the TBI. She may be traveling in a grey 2009 Honda Civic with tag 2DP2661.
The Silver Alert was issued Saturday Afternoon and TBI officials reported Bruce was found safe Monday night.
