Tennessee Silver Alert canceled for Cocke County woman

Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6, TBI officials said.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled the Silver Alert for the missing Cocke County woman.

Kathryn Bruce, 64, was last seen at her home in Hartford on Jan. 6 and has a medical condition, TBI officials said. Bruce is 5-foot-5-inches, weighs 230 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes, according to the TBI. She may be traveling in a grey 2009 Honda Civic with tag 2DP2661.

The Silver Alert was issued Saturday Afternoon and TBI officials reported Bruce was found safe Monday night.

What her 2009 gray Honda Civic may look like
What her 2009 gray Honda Civic may look like(TBI)

