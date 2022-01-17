Titans to play Bengals on WVLT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday on WVLT. The game will air at 4:30 p.m.

If he plays, this will be the first game back for Derrick Henry since Halloween, who had a foot injury earlier in the season. Henry was taken off the injured reserve, but team officials have not confirmed if he will play.

The Titans are 12-5 so far this season, and the Bengals are 10-7.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.