Titans to play Bengals on WVLT

The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday on WVLT.
Nashville
Nashville(Rick Russo)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Titans are set to face off against the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday on WVLT. The game will air at 4:30 p.m.

If he plays, this will be the first game back for Derrick Henry since Halloween, who had a foot injury earlier in the season. Henry was taken off the injured reserve, but team officials have not confirmed if he will play.

The Titans are 12-5 so far this season, and the Bengals are 10-7.

