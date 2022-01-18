Advertisement

Abortion clinics challenging Texas law dealt new setback

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has...
Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Monday steered a decision about Texas’ strict abortion law to the state’s Republican-majority Supreme Court, dealing opponents another defeat and raising their concerns that the near-total ban on abortions will remain intact for the foreseeable future.

The Texas law that bans abortion once cardiac activity is detected — usually around six weeks, before some women know they are pregnant — has been in effect since September. In December, the U.S. Supreme Court kept the law in place and allowed only a narrow challenge against the restrictions to proceed.

Abortion providers wanted their lawsuit sent back to a federal court in Austin that so far has been the only one to block the restrictions — albeit for only a few days. Instead, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision routed the case to the Texas Supreme Court, which is entirely controlled by nine Republican justices.

There is no timetable for when the state supreme court might take up the case.

The U.S. Supreme Court signaled last month in a separate case out of Mississippi that it would roll back abortion rights, and possibly overturn its landmark Roe v. Wade decision, in a ruling that is expected later this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
Tarleton Ave.
Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say
Evening snowfall peaks with 80% coverage.
Rainy to wintry system moving through today, First Alert until Monday morning
Snow sticking
Slick roads likely Monday morning as temperatures drop overnight

Latest News

Summit Towers residents return home
Summit Towers residents return home
Josh Heupel
Josh Heupel named co-winner of Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award
The mother of Alijah Kensinger, the Tellico Plains boy at the center of last week’s AMBER...
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert speaks out
The family of a delivery driver who died last month when a tornado collapsed the Amazon...
Tornado victim’s family sues Amazon over warehouse collapse