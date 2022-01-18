Advertisement

Becoming sunny today

More scattered rain and snow mix will move into the area later this week.
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Kyle Grainger
Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Good morning! We’re waking up cold with a mix of sun and clouds across the area.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll thaw out Tuesday with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. I think we see more of that sunshine by the afternoon hours. Highs will get near 44 degrees, so we’ll likely see most of the snow melt. Enjoy Tuesday, because another system quickly arrives on Wednesday.

LOOKING AHEAD

Another cold front arrives Wednesday bringing us some rain and a little rain to snow mix overnight into early Thursday. We’ll be in the upper 40s Wednesday afternoon and quickly drop into the mid-20s by Thursday morning. Don’t expect a lot of snow with this system. Right now it looks like we see mostly rain and some mixing overnight.

That cold front does bring us a big cool down. Highs will be in the 30s Thursday through the weekend. We could also see some light snow showers Friday and Saturday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

More sunshine Tuesday
