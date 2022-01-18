East Tennesseans honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Monday’s weather brought a halt to Knoxville’s MLK Day Parade, but it didn’t put a damper on the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Tribute Service at Overcoming Believers Church.

While remembering the life and legacy of Dr. King, Bishop Farris Long said as a nation we have come a long way, but there’s still a long way to go in upholding his mission of equality for all.

“The work continues beyond just today. It has to be day-by-day work that we all do. No matter our skin color, no matter our background. We have to work together for justice for all,” said Long.

Speaking at the MLK Tribute Service, Elijah Batiste said even in 2022, he’s encountered situations that took place during the civil right’s movement. He said he looked up to Dr. King to get through moments like this.

“I have encountered being called the “n” word and being spit on, and just being treated differently in the classroom. When people go low, you just have to go high. You just have to be the bigger person sometimes,” shared Batiste.

Those who attended the service also had the opportunity to register to vote. Organizers set up a voter registration booth outside of the sanctuary.

Also out on MLK day, members of Indivisible East Tennessee hosted a day of action in solidarity with the King family and other organizations across the country.

Kim Spoon, a group leader of the organization gathered in downtown Knoxville with the rest of the group, called on Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, and the Washington D.C. Admissions Act.

“This is the most important thing that our Senate will be voting on for years to come. If we don’t get this voting act passed, nothing else is going to matter if people don’t have the right to vote,” said Spoon.

WVLT reached out to Senator Blackburn about the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Act.

She released a statement saying in part:

“If passed, their new laws will make it harder to vote and easier to cheat. Democrats can’t accept that their agenda is unpopular, and they are willing to blow up the rules to compensate for Biden’s failed leadership,”

If passed, the Freedom to Vote Act would expand voting access by declaring it a federal holiday so people can vote without worrying about missing a day’s worth of pay.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act would require political subdivisions to get preclearance before making legal changes that would impact voting rights. The act would also expand voting access on tribal lands.

The Senate plans to debate the voting rights bill on Tuesday. President Biden said that no matter what happens, he’ll continue the fight.

