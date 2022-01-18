Advertisement

Fake $100 bills circulating in Scott County, police warn

The sheriff warned merchants to double-check all the bills given to them.
Fake $100 bills are circulating in Scott County.
Fake $100 bills are circulating in Scott County.(Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fake $100 bills are circulating in Scott County, sheriff officials announced Tuesday.

Sheriff’s Office officials warned merchants to double-check all the bills given to them.

In the top left-hand corner of the bill, the words “Motion Picture Purposes” can be seen.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
The mother of Alijah Kensinger, the Tellico Plains boy at the center of last week’s AMBER...
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert thanks rescuers
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Snow in Campbell County
Flurries moving out, cold air stays with us

Latest News

The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans...
US to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week
Maryville High
Two Maryville schools to transition to digital learning
Loaded gun found in passenger's bag at McGhee Tyson Airport. / Source: (TSA)
TSA firearm discoveries at Tenn. airports over double national rate in 2021
Three loaded handguns were found in the car.
Three men arrested, charged following police pursuit