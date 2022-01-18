Fake $100 bills circulating in Scott County, police warn
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fake $100 bills are circulating in Scott County, sheriff officials announced Tuesday.
Sheriff’s Office officials warned merchants to double-check all the bills given to them.
In the top left-hand corner of the bill, the words “Motion Picture Purposes” can be seen.
