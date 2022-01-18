Have you seen these? | Oak Ridge mystery scarves inspiring kindness

Advertisement

East Tennessee’s newest act of kindness is taking the form of mystery scarves tied around poles in Oak Ridge.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Brittany Tarwater
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee’s newest act of kindness is taking the form of mystery scarves tied around poles in Oak Ridge. Tucked inside are notes offering them to anyone who needs them.

Hailey Hudson saw a scarf while dropping her son off at school, thinking someone had misplaced it. Inside the scarf, however, was a note.

“If you need this scarf, please take it and be warm and safe,” the note read. Hudson told WVLT News’ Brittany Tarwater that she had seen four of the scarves across town and thinks there might be more.

“It’s been so cold, we don’t get a whole lot of snow here in Tennessee, so when it does happen, it’s really freezing for a lot of us; we’re not used to it,” Hudson said.

The note was signed by two sets of initials and a “Nana.” Hudson hopes someone can track the scarf’s creators down.

“Even if they didn’t put their full names, maybe people just know them by these initials or someone who just goes by Nana. It’s absolutely amazing,” she said. She posted a picture of the scarf on Facebook, hoping to inspire the next act of kindness.

“I just thought it was the sweetest idea that someone took the time out of their day to make those,” Hudson said. “pass something along to someone else to brighten their day.”

WVLT News tracked down the people behind the scarves, a group spearheaded by a teenager. Check back tomorrow for an update, including her long track record of helping people.

