“It’s been crazy.” | Knox Co. parents find activities for kids out of school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Snow days turned into sick days for Knox County Schools staff which has caused schools to close Tuesday and Wednesday.

“It was completely surprising but I guess we have to do what’s best for our kids,” said Mickee Harrison, a mom.

A spokesperson for the Knox County School system stated via email “In addition to COVID cases, we are seeing cases of colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses that are common this time of year. Also, some staff members may be absent in order to take care of sick loved ones.”

“It’s a little bit scary and with a Kindergartener and him being so young, it’s just hard to determine what we should do and what’s best for our kids but, when the schools have to make the decision that’s best for our kids I totally respect it,” said Harrison.

But she’s able to work remotely. She sat at a table at Muse Knoxville while her son, Michael, played.

Harrison explained, “It’s one of his favorite places to be, especially when it’s cold outside and he can’t be outdoors.”

Every now and again when I interview kids they say the cutest things. Today we're talking to 6-year-old Michael Smith at @MuseKnox about going there when Knox County Schools are closed due to staff illness. He told me he loves to build with Legos and make arts and crafts. @wvlt pic.twitter.com/ZzkL9Dxhny — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) January 18, 2022

“What they do is they play. And we know from science and from just experience as parents and teachers that’s the way children learn,” said Allison Comer, the Executive Director of Muse Knoxville.

Harrison’s son, Michael, has kept up his fine motor and social skills.

“Having something to do that’s engaging, but still kind of challenge his mind. And also just interact with other kids cause that’s what we miss most when he’s at home,” said Harrison.

Knox County Schools could request a waiver for virtual learning through the Tennessee Department of Education, but when asked about this we did not get a response. The Tennessee Department of Education can only give waivers for classes or schools.

