Josh Heupel named co-winner of Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Football Writers Association of America announced Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel as a co-winner of its Steve Spurrier First Year Coach Award.

Heupel is the first two-time winner of the award, which was first handed out in 2002 and goes to the best coach in his first year at a school. The former national championship quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up won the award for the first time while at Central Florida in 2018.

South Carolina’s Shane Beamer - a former Tennessee graduate assistant - and UCF’s Gus Malzahn were also finalists for the award.

“This award is given to the coach in his first year at his school who comes in and exceeds expectations,” said Steve Spurrier. “All three of these coaches got their programs heading in the right direction and they didn’t make any excuses. They took what was there and started running with it and they all had outstanding seasons.”

Heupel led the Vols to a 7-5 record after taking over a program that went 3-7 a year earlier and was decimated by departures in the transfer portal. Tennessee was picked to finish fifth in the SEC East standings in his debut season. The Vols won three of their final four games, secured third place in the SEC East with a 4-4 mark and reached seven victories to secure a bowl berth while playing one of college football’s toughest schedules.

Heupel is one of only five Vol head coaches in the last 80 years to win seven or more games in his first season.

