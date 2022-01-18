More than 20 dogs rescued from ‘neglectful conditions’ in Carroll County

MCKENZIE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An animal protection nonprofit rescued 27 dogs from ‘desperate conditions’ in McKenzie, just west of Nashville, Monday after authorities became concerned for their welfare.

Animal Rescue Corps (ARC) arrived at an address in West Tennessee to which they found 24 small dogs running loose inside a home with feces-covered floors and high ammonia levels, according to a news release. Three dogs were also found outdoors, two in a crawlspace under the house and one loose in the backyard.

According to rescuers, many of the dogs were suffering from medical conditions, including ammonia exposure, overgrown nails. severe matting, fur loss, skin inflammation, ear and eye infections and more because of the “lack of veterinary care and the unsanitary, inhumane living conditions.”

A spokesperson said that most were underweight, and three dogs were pregnant.

“We are grateful that law enforcement reached out for assistance for these animals who desperately need medical care and attention,” said Tim Woodward, ARC’s Executive Director. And it’s appropriate we are here assisting this community on this day of service in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.”

The rescue falls on the day of the #BettyWhiteChallenge, a viral trend where fans of White donate to animal welfare charities and shelters to honor the Hollywood icon’s legacy.

Officials said that one of the dogs was even named Betty White, after America’s golden girl.

Following the rescue, ARC transported the animals to ARC’s Rescue Operation Center in Lebanon.

“Each animal is receiving a thorough veterinary exam, appropriate vaccinations, and any necessary medical treatments until they are matched and transported to trusted shelter and rescue partner organizations that will ultimately adopt them into loving homes,” rescuers said.

If you are interested in fostering, adopting or donating in support of one of the dogs, visit the Operation Infinite Hope webpage.

