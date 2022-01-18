Advertisement

Museum of Appalachia founder dies at 91

The museum posted the announcement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
Museum of Appalachia in the fall
Museum of Appalachia in the fall(Museum of Appalachia/WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 10:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Museum of Appalachia founder, John Rice Irwin, died on Jan. 16 at 91-years-old.

The museum posted the announcement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Irwin, historian and writer, founded the museum in 1969. The museum holds over 250,000 authentic Appalachian artifacts that Irwin collected over half a century, according to museum officials.

“He traveled back roads and collected thousands of everyday items from the colorful mountain folk of Southern Appalachia,” the museum’s website states.

The Facebook post also said that his “Celebration of Life” details would be announced in the future.

Museum founder, John Rice Irwin. 12/11/1930 - 01/16/2022 Celebration of Life details TBA.

Posted by Museum of Appalachia on Monday, January 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
Tarleton Ave.
Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say
Evening snowfall peaks with 80% coverage.
Rainy to wintry system moving through today, First Alert until Monday morning
Snow sticking
Slick roads likely Monday morning as temperatures drop overnight

Latest News

Animal Rescue Corps rescued over 27 dogs in West Nashville
More than 20 dogs rescued from ‘neglectful conditions’ in Carroll County
The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans...
US to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week
More sunshine Tuesday
Sunshine returns Tuesday with another rain to snow system quickly approaching
Summit Towers residents return home
Summit Towers residents return home