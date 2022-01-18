Museum of Appalachia founder dies at 91

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Museum of Appalachia founder, John Rice Irwin, died on Jan. 16 at 91-years-old.

The museum posted the announcement on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.

Irwin, historian and writer, founded the museum in 1969. The museum holds over 250,000 authentic Appalachian artifacts that Irwin collected over half a century, according to museum officials.

“He traveled back roads and collected thousands of everyday items from the colorful mountain folk of Southern Appalachia,” the museum’s website states.

The Facebook post also said that his “Celebration of Life” details would be announced in the future.

