Advertisement

Oil prices climb to highest levels since 2014

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.
The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The cost of filling up will likely keep going up.

Crude oil prices in the U.S. rose 1.9% Tuesday, finishing at over $85 per barrel.

Oil prices have not reached those ranges since October 2014.

And some Wall Street watchers say the energy rally has just started.

Gas prices, which lag oil prices, have been on the rise recently, and analysts are expecting that trend to continue.

The national average for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, according to AAA.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
The mother of Alijah Kensinger, the Tellico Plains boy at the center of last week’s AMBER...
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert thanks rescuers
Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Knox County Schools will be closed on Tuesday, according to officials with the school system.
KCS closes Tuesday due to staffing challenges related to illness

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol in the late afternoon Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington.
Big voting bill faces defeat as 2 Dems won’t stop filibuster
Senate Democrats face uphill battle in fight to pass voting rights protections.
Senate to take up voting rights bill this week
A giraffe was born on what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday, the San Diego Zoo...
Giraffe born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Betty White’s 100th birthday
FILE - The Activision Blizzard Booth is shown on June 13, 2013, during the Electronic...
Microsoft buys game maker Activision Blizzard for about $70 billion