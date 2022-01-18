Advertisement

Opera singer who sped through Mar-a-Lago checkpoint found not guilty by reason of insanity

In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild...
In this Jan. 31, 2020 photo provided by the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Hannah Roemhild is shown. Roemhild, the Connecticut opera singer who drew gunfire when she smashed an SUV through security checkpoints outside President Donald Trump's Florida home is mentally ill and wasn't taking her medication before leading a trooper on a wild chase, her attorney told a judge Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.(Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The Connecticut opera singer who drew law enforcement fire when she sped through a checkpoint outside then-President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida has been found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Florida prosecutors and Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer accepted Hannah Roemhild’s plea during a brief hearing Tuesday with the 32-year-old singer appearing by Zoom from her home state.

Federal prosecutors accepted a similar plea deal in August.

Her attorneys have said she has a history of mental illness.

Roemhild only spoke to acknowledge her presence during the three-minute hearing in West Palm Beach.

Under terms of the agreement, she must undergo psychiatric treatment and counseling and take medications, with monthly blood tests to confirm compliance.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
The mother of Alijah Kensinger, the Tellico Plains boy at the center of last week’s AMBER...
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert thanks rescuers
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Snow in Campbell County
Flurries moving out, cold air stays with us

Latest News

The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans...
US to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who...
3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl
Fake $100 bills are circulating in Scott County.
Fake $100 bills circulating in Scott County, police warn
Maryville High
Two Maryville schools to transition to digital learning
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is shown Thursday. Blinken is traveling to Ukraine amid...
Blinken to meet with senior Russian as Ukraine tensions soar