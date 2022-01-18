Rain Wednesday evening turns to snow for some by Thursday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our next system arrives Wednesday bringing us another chance for rain to snow. Snow lovers, don’t get too excited. Most of us will just see rain or a wintry mix early Thursday morning.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds increase tonight ahead of our next system arriving later Wednesday. We’ll drop to 30 degrees overnight, but could be closer to 33 by the time you step out the door Wednesday morning.

We’ll see some peeks of sunshine Wednesday morning but overall expect those mostly cloudy skies with highs getting near 50. Spotty showers are possible early towards southeastern Kentucky and the Plateau, but most of the rain arrives later in the evening, after dinner time. The rain could be heavy at times, some of us could pick up about 1″ of rain with isolated spots getting up to 1.5″. As temperatures drop overnight, that rain will transition into a wintry mix and even snow for some of us. See the map below on who could see that snow. Remember, we’ll be warm Wednesday and with this rain falling first, we might not see a lot of this snow stick. Southeastern Kentucky and some of our southeastern counties in Tennessee have the best chance of seeing snow, but we might not see much accumulate.

Snowfall potential through Thursday Morning (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

That cold front that moves in Wednesday into Thursday brings temperatures way day heading into the weekend. Highs on Thursday will only top out near 36 degrees with some spotty snow early.

The chance for some spotty mountain snow is low Friday and Saturday, but possible due to a system impacting the Carolinas. We expect that wintry system to stay west of us here in East Tennessee.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day Planner (WVLT)

