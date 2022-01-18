Advertisement

Reward fund for missing Summer Wells extended until June, exceeds $73K

The reward fund has also been extended to June 15, 2021, which marks one year since the girl disappeared from her home on Ben Hill Road.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Church Hill Rescue Squad provided an update Monday on the reward fund for Summer Wells, the missing Hawkins County girl at the center of an AMBER Alert.

The updated total in the reward fund, which was created to drive information leading to the discovery of the 5-year-old girl from East Tennessee, is $73,705.90. According to the rescue squad, the total is from two large donations, one of $25,000 and the other $10,000. The remaining $38,705.90 has been collected from various contributions sent to the agency.

The reward fund has also been extended to June 15, 2021, which marks one year since the girl disappeared from her residence on Ben Hill Road. The agency also addressed rumors that are allegedly circulating.

“Also, to address the rumors that have been circulating around that these funds come back to the Church Hill Rescue Squad at the end of the reward fund time, these are just that rumors and not true or credible no matter where they have originated,” the agency said. “Church Hill Rescue Squad will not be receiving any of these funds or benefit from the reward effort for Summer Wells.”

A spokesperson said they hope the extension will drive additional tips or leads in the case. The update noted that the funds would reportedly be dispensed to someone who provides credible leads/tips or the Child Advocacy Center.

Church Hill Rescue Squad said they continue to work alongside the Hawkin’s County Sheriff’s Office and other local, state and federal agencies assisting in the Summer Wells case.

“We want to thank all that have donated to the Summer Wells Reward Fund,” the agency stated.

If you would like to donate, contributions can be made directly at any Civis Bank Branch in Rogersville and Sneedville. Checks can also be mailed to Church Hill Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 704, Church Hill, TN 37642. The TBI continues to encourage people to submit any credible tips they may have in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

A timeline of the disappearance of Summer Wells can be found here.

