Reward increased to $5K on 1-year anniversary of Knoxville double homicide

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On the one-year anniversary of a double homicide in Knoxville, officials have increased the reward for tips to $5,000.

On the morning of Jan. 18, 2021, officials responded to reports of a shooting at the Mag Lounge on the 2600 block of East Magnolia Avenue around 2:45 a.m. According to police, when officers arrived on the scene, they discovered a man suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot. The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead. Another gunshot victim from the same location arrived at Fort Sanders Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

According to KPD, 23-year-old Marquis Nolan and 25-year-old Jonah Caldwell were identified as the victims killed in the shooting.

Caldwell left behind a mother, sister and grandparents. Nolan left behind two children, parents and siblings, the announcement said.

“Both families and their friends are grieving the loss of these two young men,” East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers stated.

Officials are urging anyone in the Mag Lounge on the night the two men were shot to come forward as the reward has been increased to $5,000. Tips can be submitted by calling 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 TIPS app. Tipsters will remain anonymous.

At this time, police believe the suspect may be in the Detroit, MI, area. They are likely to travel back and forth, officials said.

