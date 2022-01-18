Small hospital helping to free ICU beds in the region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With hospitals continuing to be busy with COVID-19 and influenza patients, a smaller East Tennessee hospital is stepping in to help.

The CEO of Select Specialty Hospital, Stacey Naughton says they are taking in critically ill patients from hospitals in the region, helping to create vacancies in the hospitals.

“Once they are stabilized, we’re able to get them here to select specialty and continue that care. It may be weening them from the ventilator, managing their critical drips. So that allows community hospitals to keep admitting and keeping their bed flow so that they can rise to the occasion of the pandemic,” shared Naughton.

Naughton says the hospital has been taking in patients who require extra healing and recovery time, even accepting recovering patients as early as three days post-intensive care.

Recovering from more than a month-long battle with COVID-19, Sgt. Robert Stoffle started at LeConte Medical Center and was relocated to Select Specialty Hospital at Fort Sanders Medical Center where he made a full recovery.

“I ended up having COVID and two different types of bacterial pneumonia, it was a great hospital. I mean a bad experience but a good result,” says Stoffle.

Hoping to help Intensive Care Units a little bit more, Select Specialty is expanding.

“We’ve gone from a 35-bed facility with only 15 private to now a 32 bed all private room facility brand new,” shared Naughton.

Select Specialty Hospital in Knoxville’s new area officially opened on Jan.18.

The new wing is located on the seventh floor of Trustees Towers on Fort Sanders Medical center campus.

