Three men arrested, charged following police pursuit

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three men between the ages of 18 and 20 were charged after a 20-minute police pursuit in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

At around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Crown Vic, which was a vehicle of interest in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue on Jan. 7.

Officers initiated a pursuit on Dandrige at Wilder, but the driver reportedly refused to stop. Officers said the chase lasted approximately 20 minutes until the driver drove to I-40 East.

“The driver eventually stopped on I-40 East near James White Parkway, and the three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident,” KPD officials stated.

Three guns were located in the car, one of which was reportedly stolen. All three occupants were arrested and charged.

