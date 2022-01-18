Advertisement

Three men arrested, charged following police pursuit

Officers said the chase lasted approximately 20 minutes until the driver drove to I-40 East.
Three loaded handguns were found in the car.
Three loaded handguns were found in the car.(Knoxville Police Department)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three men between the ages of 18 and 20 were charged after a 20-minute police pursuit in the early morning hours of Tuesday.

At around 3:00 p.m., Knoxville Police Department officers attempted a traffic stop on a Ford Crown Vic, which was a vehicle of interest in a drive-by shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Douglas Avenue on Jan. 7.

Officers initiated a pursuit on Dandrige at Wilder, but the driver reportedly refused to stop. Officers said the chase lasted approximately 20 minutes until the driver drove to I-40 East.

“The driver eventually stopped on I-40 East near James White Parkway, and the three occupants of the vehicle were taken into custody without further incident,” KPD officials stated.

Three guns were located in the car, one of which was reportedly stolen. All three occupants were arrested and charged.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
The mother of Alijah Kensinger, the Tellico Plains boy at the center of last week’s AMBER...
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert thanks rescuers
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Search underway for 3 teens who escaped Tenn. detention facility
Snow in Campbell County
Flurries moving out, cold air stays with us

Latest News

Gatlinburg, TN fall 2021
Sunny and slightly warmer afternoon
Jonah Caldwell (25); Marquis Nolan (23)
Reward increased to $5K on 1-year anniversary of Knoxville double homicide
Mask Guidelines Changes And At-Home Tests
Mask Guidelines Changes And At-Home Tests
Oak Ridge High School breaking ground on all-new track facility on current site next to school.
New $1.3 million track renovation coming to Oak Ridge