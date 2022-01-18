Advertisement

Two Maryville schools to transition to digital learning

Maryville Junior High School and Maryville High School will transition to digital learning.
Maryville High
(WVLT)
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Maryville Junior High School and Maryville High School will transition to digital learning due to high absentee rates for the remainder of the week.

According to a spokesperson for Maryville City Schools, high absentee rates among teachers, assistants, cafeteria staff and bus drivers have been reported. Therefore, the school system filed a waiver with the Tennessee Department of Education and received authorization from Commissioner Schwinn to transition to virtual learning for Jan. 19, 20 and 21.

“Our older students will be able to engage digitally from their homes with our teachers providing digital instruction from the classroom by following the same schedules and instructional patterns used for onsite instruction,” a letter to parents said. “This will also allow us to use available resources to serve in-person learners and cover staffing issues at the other schools.”

MJHS and MHS will reportedly communicate directions with parents regarding plans for digital learners.

Grades K-7 will adhere to the regular schedule for onsite learners.

