Advertisement

US to launch online portal for at-home COVID-19 tests this week

The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans...
The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans who order them through the online portal. While the website has already launched, people cannot begin ordering tests until Ja. 19.(KSLA)
By Camille Connor
Published: Jan. 17, 2022 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As the omicron variant surges across the country, the Biden administration plans to make free at-home tests available.

The White House is set to launch a website where folks can order at-home COVID-19 tests online and get those tests in the mail.

The Biden administration purchased 500 million tests last month that will be free for Americans who order them through the online portal. While the website has already launched, people cannot begin ordering tests until Ja. 19.

Once an individual does order a test, they will be sent through the U.S. postal service within 7 to 12 days. Americans can order up to four testing kits per person. The Biden administration announced their plan to purchase another batch of 1 million at-home tests as well.

Also this week, President Biden is expected to announce plans to get free masks to Americans as well. This comes as the Centers for Disease Control updated its mask guidelines to encourage people to wear N95s as they serve to better protect against the omicron variant.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Many officials are warning travelers of black ice following yesterday's weather.
How are East Tennessee roads following the winter weather?
I-40 East jackknifed truck shuts down interstate in Crossville.
TDOT: “Please stay off the roads”
Tarleton Ave.
Four shot in parked car in East Knoxville, officials say
Evening snowfall peaks with 80% coverage.
Rainy to wintry system moving through today, First Alert until Monday morning
Snow sticking
Slick roads likely Monday morning as temperatures drop overnight

Latest News

Animal Rescue Corps rescued over 27 dogs in West Nashville
More than 20 dogs rescued from ‘neglectful conditions’ in Carroll County
More sunshine Tuesday
Sunshine returns Tuesday with another rain to snow system quickly approaching
Museum of Appalachia in the fall
Museum of Appalachia founder dies at 91
Summit Towers residents return home
Summit Towers residents return home