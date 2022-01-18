Woman struck by train in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to downtown Knoxville after a woman was hit by a train near Gay Street, Public Information Officer Scott Erland told WVLT News.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon near Depot Avenue, Erland said. The woman was reportedly taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being led by Norfolk Southern Police.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.