Caught on Camera: Two people break into market in Morgan Co.

The Brushy Mountain Market was located at 10208 Petros Highway, Water Tank Road in Oliver Springs.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MORGAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people who broke into a market early Wednesday morning.

According to officials, the Brushy Mountain Market is located at 10208 Petros Highway in Oliver Springs.

If you have any information regarding the incident or recognize the suspects, contact MCSO at 423-346-6262 or Morgan County 911 at 423-346-0911, ext. 5.

