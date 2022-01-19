Advertisement

DollyFest 2022 promises Parton-themed events in Knoxville’s Old City

Second annual event to benefit Knox County Imagination Library
By Anne Brock
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Live music, Dolly movie screenings and a costume contest are all planned for the DollyFest 2022 in Knoxville’s Old City. The Old City Association is planning for several downtown businesses to host events June 3, 4 and 5. A portion of proceeds will go to support the book-donation program called Knox County Imagination Library.

Imagination Library’s Danielle Velez said, “We’re excited to be a part of DollyFest. Last year, the proceeds also went to Imagination Library. And we raised almost $7,000 for the Imagination Library program, which was a huge contribution that sends hundreds of books to Knox County children and allows us to keep the program in Knox County available.”

Event organizer Molly King said people can plan their weekend with a map of events that will be available soon at the event website. “There’s a spirit of inclusivity with Dolly. And, so I think the festival and the spirit of what we’re doing here kind of has something for everybody. So we’re excited to have some folks come visit the neighborhood.”

While East Tennessee’s sweetheart herself is not expected to be at this event, it will include several ways of paying tribute to Dolly Parton.

