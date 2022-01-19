Dollywood hiring for 2022 season

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County’s largest employer is ready to start hiring for the upcoming season.

Dollywood now employs nearly 3,000 people at peak season, and that’s why they have to start the hiring process in January.

“You know planning ahead is a really good idea. Right now if you get on dollywoodjobs.com and you look at the openings we have there you can get an idea of all the different opportunities we have,” said Eli Logan, Dollywood HR Director.

The company is planning hiring events to get ready for the 2022 season, one of which will be next Saturday at the Sevier County High School.

They say if you are looking for a summer job or to start a new career with full time benefits, now is the time to see what Dollywood has to offer.

“We are looking for all kinds of positions, if you can imagine what it takes to run an operation like this, we probably have an opening to do it,” said Logan. “All kinds of levels, all kinds of skill sets, all kinds of schedules we have an opening and an opportunity.”

The theme parks and resorts believe their incentive packages set their jobs apart from other companies. For example, this year employees will get a free lunch and entry to several attractions in the area.

Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas Festival

Dollywood Parks & Resorts employees receive a variety of unique benefits including access to the Dollywood Family Healthcare Center, along with complimentary Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country admission for family and friends.

Available positions are posted at Dollywoodjobs.com, with more being posted as the season nears. The first major hiring event of 2022 takes place Saturday, Jan. 29 at Sevier County High School from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional hiring events take place at Jefferson County High School (Saturday, Feb. 5), Seymour Heights Christian Church (Saturday, Feb. 19), and Sevier County High School (Saturday, Feb. 26). All hiring events take place from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Applicants are encouraged to attend the earliest hiring event possible for the largest selection of available opportunities.

Positions are available for the entire length of the 2022 operating season, as well as shorter peak season openings, which are perfect for applicants looking for a fun summer position or for those looking to earn a little extra money during the Christmas holidays. Applicants must be 14 years of age or older.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.