Emergency responder shortages affecting East Tennessee

By Abby Kousouris
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Industry-wide EMS shortages are being reported across the country and here in East Tennessee.

American Medical Response, the emergency medical services provider for Knox County, is advertising for dozens of open positions on their website. They offer a an Earn While Your Learn Academy program, where people can get training to become a full-time medic or EMT in a matter of months.

Josh Spencer with AMR said the company is also offering bonuses and incentives to encourage more people to apply for these jobs.

“There are times where we might have a delayed response due to multiple calls coming in at once, or delays at the receiving facilities, but I want people to know that help is here despite the challenging times we are all facing,” said Spencer.

Spencer says there are times the 911 system gets overburdened and they try to send the closest ambulance. They use mutual aid resources, meaning they can pull ambulances from surrounding counties to help if they need additional help.

“Blount County is an AMR county and we utilize them during short staffing. Our call takers are prioritizing calls based on the level of emergency and we are typically responding right away,” said Spencer.

