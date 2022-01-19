Advertisement

Find Your Fun for the weekend of Jan. 19

Find Your Fun
Find Your Fun(WVLT)
By Whitney Turner
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold weekend in East Tennessee won’t stop the fun! Here are some events happening around Knoxville.

Thursday, Jan. 20:

Friday, Jan. 21:

  • Families Unplugged: Family and friends are welcome at the Westside YMCA in Knoxville! Bring your favorite game to share and enjoy some pizza from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. It’s free to attend, just make sure to sign up if you plan to go.

Saturday, Jan. 22:

  • 2022 Winter Heritage Festival: Starting at 10 a.m., stroll through the historic Appalachian village at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. There will be old-time craft and skill demonstrations, storytelling, live music and traditional food and drink. The fun goes until 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for kids, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults.
  • Ober Rocks 2022: The special ski session will have live music and special deals for you to hit the slopes with family and friends. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes until midnight!

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cracker Barrel to pay $4.3 million to a Tennessee man after serving him sanitizer.
Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ghislaine Maxwell’s attorney told a federal judge on Wednesday that she would no longer object...
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Knoxville train tracks
Woman struck by train in downtown Knoxville
The mother of Alijah Kensinger, the Tellico Plains boy at the center of last week’s AMBER...
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert thanks rescuers
Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering.
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Latest News

A man and a girl wear masks as they stop to hear a band outside a music venue Monday, June 29,...
Coronavirus numbers in Tennessee | Active Knox Co. cases over 12K
Sheriff's office officials are searching for two suspects.
Caught on Camera: Two people break into market in Morgan Co.
Caught on Camera: Two people break into Brushy Mountain Market in Morgan Co.
VIDEO: Two people break into Brushy Mountain Market in Morgan Co.
Christopher Bassett Jr., (L) Kipling Colbert Jr., and Richard Willaims (R) were convicted in...
Tenn. court denies appeal in Zaevion Dobson case