Find Your Fun for the weekend of Jan. 19
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold weekend in East Tennessee won’t stop the fun! Here are some events happening around Knoxville.
Thursday, Jan. 20:
- East Tennessee Fishing Show & Expo: A one-stop-shop for the ultimate outdoorsman! You’ll find a wide selection of fishing accessories and be able to get tips and tricks straight from the pros! The event continues through Sunday, Jan. 23. Hours and promotions vary by the day. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for children six years and older.
- Winter Music Series at Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa: Thursday through Saturday, hear the Black Opry Revue perform songs for fans of country, blues, folk, and Americana music. You don’t need to book a room at the resort to see the show, general admission is $20.
Friday, Jan. 21:
- Families Unplugged: Family and friends are welcome at the Westside YMCA in Knoxville! Bring your favorite game to share and enjoy some pizza from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. It’s free to attend, just make sure to sign up if you plan to go.
Saturday, Jan. 22:
- 2022 Winter Heritage Festival: Starting at 10 a.m., stroll through the historic Appalachian village at the Great Smoky Mountains Heritage Center. There will be old-time craft and skill demonstrations, storytelling, live music and traditional food and drink. The fun goes until 4 p.m. Tickets are $7 for kids, $8 for seniors and $10 for adults.
- Ober Rocks 2022: The special ski session will have live music and special deals for you to hit the slopes with family and friends. The party starts at 7:30 p.m. and goes until midnight!
