Football Vols Schedule Pac-12 Huskies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Later this decade, it’ll be the Vol navy versus the Husky Harbor. Tennessee and Washington of the Pac-12 will meet on the gridiron for the first time with a home-and-home series in 2029 and 2030, the two programs announced on Wednesday.

The teams will square off on Sept. 1, 2029, in Neyland Stadium, before the Volunteers return the trip to Seattle on Sept. 7, 2030, in Husky Stadium.

“We are thrilled about scheduling a high-caliber Pac-12 program like Washington,” Tennessee Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics Danny White said. “These schools offer fans the chance to experience two very unique venues on the water in great cities. We appreciate Jennifer Cohen and the University of Washington administration in collaborating with us on this endeavor.”

The sites are two of only three on-campus college football stadiums where fans can arrive by boat with Baylor’s McLane Stadium being the other. Both Neyland Stadium and Husky Stadium offer over 100 years of tradition-rich history. Husky Stadium opened to the public on Nov. 27, 1920, while Neyland Stadium, Shields-Watkins Field followed one year later on Sept. 24, 1921.

The series represents the first time that Tennessee will face a Pac-12 opponent in the regular season since traveling to Oregon on Sept. 14, 2013. That was also the Volunteers’ last game in the Pacific Northwest.

