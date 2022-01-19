Gray, dreary, rain to snow Thursday morning, then it’s even colder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The weather later this week is just ‘bleh.’ There are clouds, frigid liquid rain, snow falling, temps in the teens. You may want to take a nap, since it’s very much not pretty outside.

Still, we are about to experience very quiet - albeit cold - weather this weekend. There’s another good chance of snow and rain in the middle of next week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Late Wednesday evening, rain returns to our westernmost counties. This will become progressively heavier and louder through the very early morning hours of Thursday. Snow will fall and stick in most of our SE Kentucky counties; still, don’t expect sticking snow in many other places. There’s no changes to the snow maps Heather has been showing you. That means there’s light accumulation in Fentress, Scott, and perhaps Cumberland County. Meanwhile, temps are slowly dropping after dawn Thursday. That leads to a changeover from rain to melty snow, even in the Valley.

In short: expect snow to fall during the morning drive, even around Knoxville. Most won’t stick and impacts from that are relatively low. There’s really no warming through the afternoon and we have overcast conditions all day. The high should be around 34 degrees! That’s almost 15 degrees below where we typically are.

Friday morning’s temps range from the teens to low 20s. BRRRR. There are a few flurries and lots of clouds. Apart from that, it’s generally quiet weather.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’re just plain ‘ol cold Saturday morning. Temps could be the coldest of the entire season. Expect widespread teens with 19 degrees in Knoxville. Saturday is now dry with near full sunshine - but we’re still really chilly. Sunday is only slightly warmer. Every single high temp in the coming week is below average. Wow! Monday is dry. Tuesday’s late morning and through the afternoon could be sloppy. There’s another large system with rain, snow, and sleet potential.

Behind that system, we’re cold and sunny. Sound familiar?

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.