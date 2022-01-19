Advertisement

Happy birthday, Dolly Parton!

Dolly has had an overly impressive last year and doesn’t seem to be slowing down any time soon.
By Paige Hill
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 8:07 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today, we celebrate the East Tennessee queen herself, Dolly Parton! The country music icon was born in 1946 and turns 76 today.

Most recently, she was presented with three certificates by the Guinness World Records.

In 2021, PEOPLE Magazine named Dolly Parton among the 2021′s people of the year. The magazine said that her $1 million donation to the Vanderbilt Medical Center to assist vaccine efforts was just one of the reasons she was chosen.

The East Tennessee native was also awarded an Emmy for Outstanding Television Movie by the Television Academy for her “Christmas on the Square” film that released in 2020.

Parton also embarked on new business ventures, such as launching her new perfume and co-authoring a book with James Patterson in just the last year.

In October, she also spoke with WVLT News on her plans for a new Dollywood resort, set to open in 2023, a potential campground project, and her new album.

Following her hundreds of contributions to the East Tennessee area, a historic marker was put up near the end of 2021 to help tell her story in Downtown Sevierville.

Help us wish East Tennessee's queen, Dolly Parton, a happy birthday!! ❤🎉

Cracker Barrel ordered to pay $4.3 million after serving Tennessee man sanitizer
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of eight ‘John Does’ secret
Woman struck by train in downtown Knoxville
Mother of Tellico Plains boy at center of last week’s AMBER Alert thanks rescuers
Here’s how you can order your free COVID-19 tests

Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse?
Fake $100 bills circulating in Scott County, police warn
Woman struck by train in downtown Knoxville
Will anyone be held responsible for Powell trench collapse? | Property owner speaks out