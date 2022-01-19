How Dolly Parton gives back to her hometown

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton celebrated her 76th birthday Wednesday. In honor of her birthday, WVLT’s Kyle Grainger recounts the many contribution the East Tennessee icon has initiated to touch the people of her hometown of Sevierville.

Not only is Dolly the largest employer, but perhaps the most significant contributor to local charities.

Dolly Parton’s statue on the courthouse lawn means so much to so many people in Sevier County. In one way or another, everyone who lives in Sevier County has been touched by Dolly’s philanthropy.

Marker at the Sevier County Courthouse just steps from the Dolly Parton Statue. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

The first and maybe the most popular is the Imagination Library which gifts free books to children under 5 to raise money for local.

“All the different efforts all throughout the year that we do. Like our Sevier County Days that benefits Sevier County Food Ministries. She’s given to the boys and girls club. So many efforts she’s done to support Sevier County here. And of course, everything she’s done around the world with the imagination library,” said Dollywood Spokesperson Wes Ramey.

When it came time to build a new hospital in Sevier County, Dolly stepped right up and donated $100,000, plus held a benefit concert for the rest.

“She wants them to have healthcare; she knows how important it is. She has really given us the tools needed to see that our community remains healthy,” said Debbie Dowling of the Dr. Robert F. Thomas Foundation.

An auction of a visit of her birthplace, the Tennessee Mountain Home, made the foundation $90,000 in 2010.

In honor of her birthday, Dollywood said employees could take a paid day off to volunteer at a nonprofit. An initiative she wants to make a tradition.

“There’s just something special about being able to say that you work for her, with her at Dollywood with everything she does around the world. To be able to be able to honor that and be able to show that to our guests when they come through the park,” said Ramey.

Dolly Parton’s kind and giving spirit is being shared with millions, and one reason why she was honored in 2019 as the Person of the Year.

The imagination library is expected to hit another milestone when it gives out 200 million books.

“There’s no one like her in terms of her hometown and children, and really people of the world. She believes that it’s her role and responsibility to do as much as she can to help,” said David Dotson, The Dollywood Foundation.

In 2018 Dolly announced plans for the future of the Sevier County Activity Center with a dedication. The senior center was renamed the “My People Activity Center,” dedicated to Dolly Parton in honor of her parents.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.