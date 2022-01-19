Improvements coming to Knoxville’s KAT buses

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Area Transit officials announced a series of new projects that will be funded by Tennessee Department of Transportation grants Wednesday. The two new projects aim to improve KAT bus stops and fund more electric charging infrastructure at the Knoxville Station Transit Center.

The IMPROVE Transit Investment Grant Program provided $900,000 for improving stops. Officials hope to install shelters, benches, and electronic signs showing real-time bus predictions. The grant will be added to a $300,000 donation from the City of Knoxville for a total of $1.2 million.

“We are so pleased to be able to make the much-needed investments in on-street transit enhancements,” Director of Transit for the City of Knoxville Isaac Thorne said. “We are grateful to the City of Knoxville for their support of this, as well as TDOT. We are eager to begin these improvements.”

The first stops to be improved will be KAT’s most used, the announcement said.

The funding for electrical charging infrastructure came from TDOT’s Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality Improvement (CMAQ) Program and amounted to $1,600,000 in federal CMAQ funds, with a $400,000 local match required. The chargers will allow busses to operate beyond an initial charge by using rapid charging technology.

“On-street improvements and electric charging infrastructure keep KAT and the City of Knoxville moving forward on a sustainable path of a better transit experience, encouraging people to choose KAT instead of driving alone,” Thorne said.

