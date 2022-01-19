Knox County Schools to consider virtual learning amid staff shortage

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools officials may consider switching some schools to virtual learning as they struggle with staff shortages. In a letter to parents, Superintendent Bob Thomas outlined the district’s plan going forward.

“Because of rules established by the State Board of Education, we are unable to implement virtual learning district-wide. However, we anticipate that ongoing staffing challenges may require individual schools to move to virtual learning in the coming weeks,” the letter said.

Knox County Schools officials are now monitoring illness closely and are prepared to submit waiver applications to allow virtual learning on a school-by-school basis, Thomas said.

“We recognize that any decision to close schools or implement virtual learning can be disruptive for families, and we will continue making every effort to provide timely notice of scheduling decisions,” the letter said.

Thomas also asked families to take precautions against illness, like washing hands and getting COVID-19 vaccines for their children.

