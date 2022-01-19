Knoxville police looking to identify burglary suspects
The burglary occurred at 1950 Western Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is working to identify two burglary suspects.
The burglary occurred at 1950 Western Avenue around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday, though officers did not mention what was taken.
If you recognize the pictured persons, officials ask that you submit a tip by calling East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.