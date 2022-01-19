Knoxville police searching for vehicle involved in catalytic converter theft

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in finding a vehicle involved in a catalytic converter theft.

The theft occurred in the 5900 block of Weisbrook Lane. The truck is a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 extended cab with the rear bumper missing with black wheels, according to police officials.

If you recognize the vehicle, officials ask that you submit a tip by calling East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Help us identify the pictured suspect vehicle, which was involved in a catalytic converter theft in the 5900 block of... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

